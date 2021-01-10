Carpenter, King lift Siena past Fairfield 75-68

On Air: Stratford University's Tech Talk
By The Associated Press
January 10, 2021 6:52 pm
FAIRFIELD, Conn. (AP) — Aidan Carpenter scored 19 points as Siena beat Fairfield 75-68 on Sunday.

Jordan King added 18 points for the Saints, while Manny Camper chipped in 17. Camper also had 12 rebounds and six assists.

Jackson Stormo had 10 points for Siena (4-0, 4-0 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference). Fairfield totaled 37 points in the second half, a season high for the team.

Jake Wojcik had 18 points for the Stags (2-11, 2-6). Jesus Cruz added 14 points.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

