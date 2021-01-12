Trending:
Get Email Alerts
Sports News

Cavaliers play the Jazz in non-conference action

By The Associated Press
January 12, 2021 3:05 am
< a min read
      

Utah Jazz (6-4, fourth in the Western Conference) vs. Cleveland Cavaliers (5-6, 10th in the Eastern Conference)

Cleveland; Tuesday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Cleveland faces Utah in out-of-conference action.

Cleveland went 19-46 overall during the 2019-20 season while going 11-25 at home. The Cavaliers averaged 23.1 assists per game on 40.3 made field goals last season.

        Insight by Here Technologies: Learn how the National Guard Bureau is using technology to address the top needs for public safety in this free webinar.

Utah went 44-28 overall with a 21-16 record on the road a season ago. The Jazz averaged 14.3 points off of turnovers, 12.4 second chance points and 33.6 bench points last season.

The teams match up Tuesday for the first time this season.

INJURIES: Cavaliers: Dylan Windler: out (wrist), Collin Sexton: out (ankle), Darius Garland: out (right shoulder), Matthew Dellavedova: out (concussion), Kevin Porter Jr.: out (personal), Dante Exum: out (calf), Kevin Love: out (calf).

Jazz: Derrick Favors: day to day (knee), Joe Ingles: day to day (achilles).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Entertainment News Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

1|17 ANME Tradeshow Winter 2021
1|18 Business - Microsoft Teams Meetings
1|18 Palo Alto Networks ML-Powered...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

National Guard Soldiers/Airmen from all over the country are supporting law enforcement through the 59th Presidential Inauguration