Cele leads Southern past Mississippi Valley State 102-61

By The Associated Press
January 18, 2021 9:45 pm
BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Samkelo Cele had 18 points off the bench to lift Southern to a 102-61 win over Mississippi Valley State on Monday night.

Harrison Henderson had 12 points and nine rebounds, Lamarcus Lee added 12 points and seven rebounds, and Jayden Saddler also scored 12 points with seven assists for Southern (3-4, 3-0 Southwestern Athletic Conference).

It was the first time this season Southern scored at least 100 points.

Caleb Hunter scored a season-high 23 points for the Delta Devils (0-12, 0-4). Terry Collins added 15 points and seven assists, and Treylan Smith had 11 points.

