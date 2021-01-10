On Air: This Just In!
Trending:
Get Email Alerts
Sports News

Celtics face the Heat on 4-game win streak

By The Associated Press
January 10, 2021 3:05 am
1 min read
      

Miami Heat (4-4, 10th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Boston Celtics (7-3, second in the Eastern Conference)

Boston; Sunday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Boston looks to keep its four-game win streak going when the Celtics take on Miami.

Boston finished 48-24 overall and 26-10 at home in the 2019-20 season. The Celtics allowed opponents to score 107.3 points per game and shoot 44.1% from the field last season.

        Insight by Acendre: Learn how GSA is taking a new approach to federal human capital in this free webinar.

Miami finished 44-29 overall and 30-13 in Eastern Conference games in the 2019-20 season. The Heat averaged 112 points per game last season, 19.7 from the free throw line and 40.2 from 3-point range.

The two teams play for the second time this season. The Celtics defeated the Heat 107-105 in their last meeting on Jan. 6. Jayson Tatum led Boston with 27 points, and Jimmy Butler paced Miami with 26 points.

INJURIES: Celtics: Romeo Langford: out (right wrist), Robert Williams III: out (health and safety protocols), Javonte Green: day to day (health and safety protocols), Semi Ojeleye: day to day (health and safety protocols), Tristan Thompson: out (health and safety protocols), Grant Williams: out (health and safety protocols), Kemba Walker: out (left knee), Jaylen Brown: day to day (health and safety protocols), Jayson Tatum: day to day (health and safety protocols).

Heat: Gabe Vincent: day to day (knee), Meyers Leonard: day to day (shoulder).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

1|17 ANME Tradeshow Winter 2021
1|18 Business - Microsoft Teams Meetings
1|18 Palo Alto Networks ML-Powered...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

National Guard Soldiers/Airmen from all over the country are supporting law enforcement through the 59th Presidential Inauguration