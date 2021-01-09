Trending:
Celtics would be without Tatum, Brown for coronavirus rules

By The Associated Press
January 9, 2021 8:34 pm
< a min read
      

BOSTON (AP) — The Boston Celtics could be without stars Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown and a number of other players because of coronavirus safety protocols when they face Miami on Sunday.

The Celtics are listing Tatum as doubtful and Brown as questionable for the rematch of the Eastern Conference finals. Tristan Thompson, Grant Williams and Robert Williams have already been ruled out for that reason, and the status of Semi Ojeleye and Javonte Green is unknown.

With Kemba Walker and Romeo Langford unavailable because of injuries, the Celtics could have the minimum eight players required to start a game.

Beset by its own coronavirus problems, Philadelphia dressed an injured player Saturday so it could field a team to play against Denver.

Boston played on Friday against Washington, and Tatum was seen on video talking to the Wizards’ Bradley Beal, who missed a game Saturday against Miami because of the health and safety protocols.

