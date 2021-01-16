Cent. Michigan 75, E. Michigan 64

E. MICHIGAN (4-5)
Groce 3-6 4-4 10, James 0-4 0-0 0, McBride 1-12 2-2 5, Montero 8-15 2-2 19, Morgan 3-7 3-3 10, Gibson 5-10 2-2 12, Lowder 0-6 0-0 0, Ballard 3-3 0-0 6, Spottsville 0-1 0-0 0, Wells 1-2 0-0 2. Totals 24-66 13-13 64.
CENT. MICHIGAN (6-7)
Muhammad 4-5 1-6 9, Beachler 2-4 0-0 6, Broadway 9-16 4-4 25, Lane 1-4 1-4 3, Murray 7-17 3-5 17, Bissainthe 3-7 0-3 7, Huffman 3-9 0-0 8, Hodgson 0-0 0-0 0, Mitchell 0-0 0-0 0, Jergens 0-0 0-0 0, Weekly-McDaniels 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 29-62 9-22 75.
Halftime_Cent. Michigan 35-29. 3-Point Goals_E. Michigan 3-24 (Morgan 1-4, Montero 1-6, McBride 1-7, James 0-3, Lowder 0-4), Cent. Michigan 8-20 (Broadway 3-7, Beachler 2-4, Huffman 2-4, Bissainthe 1-3, Lane 0-2). Fouled Out_Groce. Rebounds_E. Michigan 45 (Montero 14), Cent. Michigan 34 (Bissainthe 7). Assists_E. Michigan 5 (McBride 3), Cent. Michigan 13 (Lane, Murray 4). Total Fouls_E. Michigan 20, Cent. Michigan 12.
