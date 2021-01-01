Chargers’ Bosa, Allen among 6 starters ruled out vs. Chiefs

Trending:
By The Associated Press
January 1, 2021 5:37 pm
COSTA MESA, Calif (AP) — The Los Angeles Chargers will be without six starters, including both of their Pro Bowl selections, for Sunday’s season finale at Kansas City.

Wide receiver Keenan Allen has been placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Allen, who is tied for fifth in the league with 100 receptions, missed last week’s game against Denver due to a hamstring injury he suffered in the Dec. 13 game against Atlanta. Tight end Hunter Henry will miss his second straight game as he remains on the COVID-19 list.

Defensive end Joey Bosa is out for the second straight week due to a concussion and shin injury.

Offensive tackle Bryan Bulaga (foot), cornerback Casey Hayward Jr. (hamstring) and safety Rayshawn Jenkins (foot) have also been ruled out along with reserve linebacker Malik Jefferson (shoulder). Offensive tackle Sam Tevi (knee) and safety Jahleel Addae (calf) are questionable.

Los Angeles (6-9), which has won three straight games, placed Hayward and Jefferson on injured reserve and signed linebacker Cole Christiansen, defensive end Joe Gaziano, tight end Matt Sokol and safety Jaylen Watkins.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

