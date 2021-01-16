On Air: Federal News Network program
Sports News

Charlotte 70, UAB 55

By The Associated Press
January 16, 2021 6:47 pm
UAB (10-2)

Nicholson 4-6 0-0 8, Jemison 5-8 0-0 10, Ertel 2-11 3-3 7, Lovan 6-8 2-3 14, Scott-Grayson 2-4 1-2 5, Benjamin 2-10 2-2 7, Gordon 1-2 0-0 2, Kirkland 0-0 0-0 0, Toney 0-2 2-2 2, Coleman 0-1 0-0 0, Jeffries 0-0 0-0 0, Rotegaard 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 22-54 10-12 55.

CHARLOTTE (6-6)

Supica 2-3 0-0 4, Matos 5-10 0-0 13, Shepherd 3-6 0-1 6, Threadgill 0-1 0-0 0, Young 4-7 4-4 14, Williams 7-11 5-6 22, Rissetto 2-5 1-2 5, Garcia 2-2 0-0 6, Byrd 0-0 0-0 0, Folkes 0-0 0-0 0, Larson 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 25-45 10-13 70.

Halftime_Charlotte 31-30. 3-Point Goals_UAB 1-15 (Benjamin 1-6, Nicholson 0-1, Scott-Grayson 0-2, Toney 0-2, Ertel 0-4), Charlotte 10-19 (Williams 3-3, Matos 3-7, Garcia 2-2, Young 2-4, Rissetto 0-1, Shepherd 0-1, Threadgill 0-1). Rebounds_UAB 23 (Jemison 5), Charlotte 28 (Matos 8). Assists_UAB 10 (Benjamin 3), Charlotte 19 (Young 7). Total Fouls_UAB 15, Charlotte 15.

