Charlotte 74, FAU 71

CHARLOTTE (7-7)
Supica 0-0 0-0 0, Matos 3-7 2-2 10, Shepherd 5-9 9-10 19, Williams 4-6 0-0 8, Young 5-11 13-16 25, Rissetto 1-1 5-8 7, Cannon 0-2 5-6 5, Garcia 0-2 0-0 0, Folkes 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 18-38 34-42 74.
FAU (8-7)
Ingram 1-3 0-0 3, Silins 4-8 9-10 17, Blackshear 4-9 5-5 14, Forrest 5-11 3-3 14, Greenlee 3-8 0-0 7, Winchester 2-5 1-2 5, Martin 3-5 0-0 7, Davis 1-1 0-0 2, Boyd 0-0 0-0 0, Rosado 1-2 0-0 2, Kapiti 0-0 0-0 0, Niang 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 24-52 18-20 71.
Halftime_Charlotte 39-29. 3-Point Goals_Charlotte 4-12 (Young 2-4, Matos 2-5, Garcia 0-1, Shepherd 0-1, Williams 0-1), FAU 5-20 (Ingram 1-1, Martin 1-2, Greenlee 1-4, Blackshear 1-5, Forrest 1-6, Silins 0-1, Winchester 0-1). Fouled Out_Winchester, Kapiti. Rebounds_Charlotte 17 (Young, Cannon 4), FAU 29 (Silins 8). Assists_Charlotte 7 (Shepherd, Williams 2), FAU 10 (Forrest, Greenlee, Winchester 2). Total Fouls_Charlotte 18, FAU 28. A_328 (5,000).
