Charlotte squares off against Belmont Abbey

By The Associated Press
January 10, 2021 6:30 am
< a min read
      

Belmont Abbey vs. Charlotte (5-5)

Dale F. Halton Arena, Charlotte, North Carolina; Sunday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Charlotte 49ers are set to battle the Crusaders of Division II Belmont Abbey. The teams last played on Jan. 9, when the Crusaders outshot Charlotte from the field 46.6 percent to 36.8 percent and made six more 3-pointers en route to a three-point victory.

SAVVY SENIORS: Charlotte’s Jordan Shepherd, Milos Supica and Jhery Matos have collectively scored 43 percent of the team’s points this season and have accounted for 41 percent of all 49ers scoring over the last five games.

FUELING THE OFFENSE: Jahmir Young has either made or assisted on 43 percent of all Charlotte field goals over the last three games. Young has accounted for 18 field goals and 11 assists in those games.

DID YOU KNOW: Charlotte went 6-5 overall when playing against out-of-conference competition last season. The 49ers scored 69.8 points per matchup across those 11 games.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

