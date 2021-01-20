Chattanooga 70, Samford 64

CHATTANOOGA (12-4)
Ayeni 1-2 0-2 2, Kenic 2-3 2-3 8, Banks 3-8 6-6 12, Jean-Baptiste 5-13 0-2 12, M.Smith 5-12 5-6 16, Caldwell 3-5 2-2 10, Hankton 2-7 2-2 6, Walker 2-6 0-0 4. Totals 23-56 17-23 70.
SAMFORD (6-8)
Tryon 3-9 0-0 7, Guess 3-5 2-2 8, Maitre 1-2 0-0 2, Rillie 2-5 1-1 5, Staton-McCray 4-9 0-0 11, Parks 5-10 1-1 12, Chambers 2-6 0-0 6, Dye 5-8 3-6 13, Vail 0-0 0-0 0, Dupree 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 25-55 7-10 64.
Halftime_Chattanooga 25-22. 3-Point Goals_Chattanooga 7-20 (Kenic 2-2, Caldwell 2-4, Jean-Baptiste 2-5, M.Smith 1-2, Banks 0-1, Hankton 0-3, Walker 0-3), Samford 7-20 (Staton-McCray 3-6, Chambers 2-5, Parks 1-3, Tryon 1-5, Rillie 0-1). Rebounds_Chattanooga 32 (M.Smith 9), Samford 32 (Guess 8). Assists_Chattanooga 12 (Caldwell 3), Samford 15 (Rillie 5). Total Fouls_Chattanooga 12, Samford 20. A_512 (4,974).
