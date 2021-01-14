On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Chicago Sky give 4-year extension to GM and coach James Wade

By The Associated Press
January 14, 2021 5:43 pm
CHICAGO (AP) — The Chicago Sky signed general manager and coach James Wade to a a four-year contract extension Thursday.

Wade is now under contract with the Sky through the 2025 season.

“I feel like I found a home,” Wade said. “I truly appreciate the organization for trusting in me and seeing me as a part of their future. I feel extremely fortunate and am excited to lead this franchise to what we hope will be many successful seasons to come.”

Wade has gone 32-24 (.565) in his two seasons with the Sky, the highest winning percentage in franchise history.

“James has done a remarkable job of establishing a winning environment, culture, and team camaraderie,” said Sky Owner Michael Alter. “He is an excellent teacher and coach, both on and off the court. This well-deserved extension represents continuity for our team and we are proud to have James lead us forward.”

The Sky have made the playoffs in both of Wade’s seasons.

