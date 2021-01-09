On Air: Startford University's Tech Talk
Trending:
Get Email Alerts
Sports News

Chidom’s late shot lifts UC Riverside over Hawaii 70-68

By The Associated Press
January 9, 2021 9:57 pm
< a min read
      

RIVERSIDE, Calif. (AP) — Arinze Chidom made a hook shot with two seconds left and finished with 15 points as UC Riverside edged Hawaii 70-68 on Saturday.

Flynn Cameron had 14 points for UC Riverside (4-2, 1-1 Big West Conference). Jock Perry added 13 points.

Casdon Jardine scored a career-high 26 points and had nine rebounds for the Rainbow Warriors (3-1, 1-1).

The Highlanders evened the season series against the Rainbow Warriors. Hawaii defeated UC Riverside 88-83 on Friday.

        Insight by Splunk: Explore how data is the glue that will hold JADC2 together by downloading this exclusive ebook

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

1|17 ANME Tradeshow Winter 2021
1|18 Business - Microsoft Teams Meetings
1|18 Palo Alto Networks ML-Powered...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

National Guard Soldiers/Airmen from all over the country are supporting law enforcement through the 59th Presidential Inauguration