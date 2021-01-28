On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Get Email Alerts
Sports News

Choate leaves Montana State to join Sarkisian at Texas

By The Associated Press
January 28, 2021 6:34 pm
< a min read
      

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Montana State head coach Jeff Choate has moved to Texas to be the Longhorns’ linebackers coach and co-defensive coordinator under Steve Sarkisian.

The move was expected but wasn’t formally announced by Texas until Thursday. Choate has spent the past four seasons as head coach at Montana State, where he led the Bobcats to the FCS playoffs in 2018 and 2019. The Bobcats made the semifinals in 2019.

As a member of the Big Sky Conference, Montana State did not play in 2020 after the league postponed the season because of the coronavirus pandemic. The league opted for a spring schedule that several schools, including Montana State, chose to skip.

Choate is the final member of the Longhorns staff under Sarkisian, who takes over after Texas fired Tom Herman after four seasons of winning football but no Big 12 championships.

        Insight by Kodak Alaris: Executives from the state of Maryland, state of Ohio and the American Association of Motor Vehicle Administrators explore how motor vehicle bureaus are meeting the REAL ID challenge in this free webinar.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

2|2 USCENTCOM Virtual Data Symposium
2|2 Legal Week 2021
2|2 Oracle Communications SD-WAN Boot Camp
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Coast Guard Cutter Richard Snyder crew partnered with Pine Knoll Shores Aquarium to release rescued turtles