Chris Armas becomes head coach of MLS Toronto team

By The Associated Press
January 14, 2021 5:32 pm
TORONTO (AP) — Chris Armas has replaced Greg Vanney as head coach of Toronto in Major League Soccer.

Armas, 48, was head coach of the New York Red Bulls from July 6, 2018, until last Sept. 4.

Toronto general manager Ali Curtis was sporting director at the Red Bulls while Armas was an assistant coach there. Armas was hired as a Red Bulls assistant coach in 2015 and became head coach when Jesse Marsch moved to RB Leipzig in Germany.

Vanney quit Toronto on Dec. 1 after more than six seasons and became head coach of the LA Galaxy.

“This will wake me up early and it will put me to bed late,” Armas said Thursday. “And then I’ll sleep well. But I’m going to work, I’m going to work hard to deliver excellence, trophies. And I can guarantee that I will coach a team that is clear — they’re clear with roles, we are together, we don’t cut corners and we have a style of play that is on the front foot and we go after every game.”

A defensive midfielder, Armas had two goals in 66 appearances for the U.S. He played in MLS for the Galaxy (1996-97) and Chicago Fire (1998-2007).

