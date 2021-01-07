Cincinnati 76, SMU 69

CINCINNATI (3-6)
Eason 5-10 3-4 14, Adams-Woods 5-6 0-0 14, Davenport 7-13 1-1 18, DeJulius 1-7 0-0 2, Williams 5-14 2-4 12, Harvey 4-7 4-5 13, Diarra 0-1 0-0 0, Vogt 0-1 0-0 0, Saunders 0-1 0-0 0, M.Madsen 1-1 0-0 3. Totals 28-61 10-14 76.
SMU (6-2)
Chargois 2-11 0-0 4, Hunt 4-7 1-2 9, Jasey 4-5 0-0 8, Bandoumel 5-7 0-1 12, Davis 5-12 4-5 14, McNeill 4-10 0-0 10, Anei 3-5 3-6 9, Smith 1-5 0-0 3. Totals 28-62 8-14 69.
Halftime_SMU 37-32. 3-Point Goals_Cincinnati 10-23 (Adams-Woods 4-5, Davenport 3-8, M.Madsen 1-1, Eason 1-2, Harvey 1-3, Williams 0-1, DeJulius 0-3), SMU 5-21 (Bandoumel 2-3, McNeill 2-7, Smith 1-4, Hunt 0-1, Davis 0-2, Chargois 0-4). Rebounds_Cincinnati 38 (Davenport 10), SMU 31 (Hunt 10). Assists_Cincinnati 22 (DeJulius 12), SMU 19 (Davis 14). Total Fouls_Cincinnati 17, SMU 15. A_1,568 (7,000).
