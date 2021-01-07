On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Get Email Alerts
Sports News

Cincinnati 76, SMU 69

By The Associated Press
January 7, 2021 9:15 pm
< a min read
      

CINCINNATI (3-6)

Eason 5-10 3-4 14, Adams-Woods 5-6 0-0 14, Davenport 7-13 1-1 18, DeJulius 1-7 0-0 2, Williams 5-14 2-4 12, Harvey 4-7 4-5 13, Diarra 0-1 0-0 0, Vogt 0-1 0-0 0, Saunders 0-1 0-0 0, M.Madsen 1-1 0-0 3. Totals 28-61 10-14 76.

SMU (6-2)

Chargois 2-11 0-0 4, Hunt 4-7 1-2 9, Jasey 4-5 0-0 8, Bandoumel 5-7 0-1 12, Davis 5-12 4-5 14, McNeill 4-10 0-0 10, Anei 3-5 3-6 9, Smith 1-5 0-0 3. Totals 28-62 8-14 69.

Halftime_SMU 37-32. 3-Point Goals_Cincinnati 10-23 (Adams-Woods 4-5, Davenport 3-8, M.Madsen 1-1, Eason 1-2, Harvey 1-3, Williams 0-1, DeJulius 0-3), SMU 5-21 (Bandoumel 2-3, McNeill 2-7, Smith 1-4, Hunt 0-1, Davis 0-2, Chargois 0-4). Rebounds_Cincinnati 38 (Davenport 10), SMU 31 (Hunt 10). Assists_Cincinnati 22 (DeJulius 12), SMU 19 (Davis 14). Total Fouls_Cincinnati 17, SMU 15. A_1,568 (7,000).

        Insight by Chainalysis: Law enforcement and national security officials tell a story as to why they need to have the tools and data to understand, stop and apprehend those using cryptocurrency to carry out illegal activities in this exclusive executive briefing.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

1|11 CES 2021
1|12 Ask a Service Cloud Expert
1|12 Defending HVAs: How Can CDM be the...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Marine Corps preps for the upcoming presidential inauguration