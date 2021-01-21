On Air: The Jim Bohannon Show
Trending:
Get Email Alerts
Sports News

Cisse leads Memphis over Wichita State 72-52

By The Associated Press
January 21, 2021 9:31 pm
< a min read
      

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Landers Nolley II had 16 points and seven rebounds, and Moussa Cisse had 12 points and 10 rebounds to lift Memphis to a 72-52 win over Wichita State on Thursday night.

Alex Lomax also scored 12 points for Memphis (7-5, 3-2 American Athletic Conference). DeAndre Williams had 10 points and five assists.

The Shockers’ 29.9 field-goal percentage represented the worst mark by a Memphis opponent this season.

Ricky Council IV had 13 points and seven rebounds for the Shockers (8-4, 4-2), which scored just 19 points in the first half. Morris Udeze added 10 points and Dexter Dennis had six rebounds.

        Insight by Zendesk: VA, GSA and the Education Department will explore how agencies are dealing with the new customer service imperative in this free webinar.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

1|20 Finance Transformation Leaders
1|20 Future Offices Winter 2021
1|20 2021 Association of American Colleges...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Service members participate in the Pass in Review at the Capitol building during the 59th Presidential Inauguration rehearsal ceremony