Clemson 54, No. 25 Louisville 50

LOUISVILLE (10-4)
Slazinski 2-4 0-2 5, Withers 2-7 3-5 7, Johnson 2-8 0-0 4, Jones 4-14 2-2 11, Davis 2-8 0-1 4, Williamson 3-5 1-2 7, Minlend 1-4 0-0 3, Traynor 1-3 3-4 6, Nickelberry 1-4 0-0 3. Totals 18-57 9-16 50.
CLEMSON (10-4)
Simms 6-12 3-3 16, Tyson 4-9 0-0 10, Dawes 5-11 1-2 15, Newman 1-3 0-0 2, Trapp 2-5 2-4 6, Baehre 1-3 2-2 4, Hemenway 0-3 1-2 1, Honor 0-4 0-0 0, Hunter 0-3 0-0 0, Hall 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 19-53 9-13 54.
Halftime_Louisville 22-21. 3-Point Goals_Louisville 5-24 (Traynor 1-1, Minlend 1-2, Slazinski 1-3, Nickelberry 1-4, Jones 1-6, Withers 0-1, Davis 0-2, Williamson 0-2, Johnson 0-3), Clemson 7-35 (Dawes 4-8, Tyson 2-7, Simms 1-4, Baehre 0-2, Newman 0-2, Trapp 0-2, Hemenway 0-3, Hunter 0-3, Honor 0-4). Rebounds_Louisville 40 (Withers 12), Clemson 35 (Simms 9). Assists_Louisville 7 (Jones 3), Clemson 12 (Simms 4). Total Fouls_Louisville 15, Clemson 15. A_1,876 (10,000).
Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments