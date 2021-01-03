Cleveland 24, Pittsburgh 22

|Pittsburgh
|0
|6
|3
|13
|—
|22
|Cleveland
|7
|3
|7
|7
|—
|24
First Quarter
Cle_Chubb 47 run (Parkey kick), 9:29.
Second Quarter
Cle_FG Parkey 23, 9:45.
Pit_FG Wright 29, 4:10.
Pit_FG Wright 46, 1:07.
Third Quarter
Pit_FG Wright 46, 8:29.
Cle_Hooper 2 pass from Mayfield (Parkey kick), 3:48.
Fourth Quarter
Cle_Landry 3 run (Parkey kick), 14:57.
Pit_Claypool 28 pass from Rudolph (Wright kick), 10:07.
Pit_Smith-Schuster 2 pass from Rudolph (pass failed), 1:23.
A_11,989.
___
|
|Pit
|Cle
|First downs
|18
|21
|Total Net Yards
|394
|358
|Rushes-yards
|20-85
|31-192
|Passing
|309
|166
|Punt Returns
|1-3
|2-4
|Kickoff Returns
|2-53
|5-120
|Interceptions Ret.
|0-0
|1-30
|Comp-Att-Int
|26-44-1
|17-27-0
|Sacked-Yards Lost
|1-8
|4-30
|Punts
|3-43.3
|3-46.3
|Fumbles-Lost
|0-0
|0-0
|Penalties-Yards
|2-15
|4-19
|Time of Possession
|27:50
|32:10
___
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING_Pittsburgh, Conner 9-37, Dobbs 2-20, McFarland 5-17, Snell 3-10, Rudolph 1-1. Cleveland, Chubb 14-108, Mayfield 6-44, Hunt 10-37, Landry 1-3.
PASSING_Pittsburgh, Rudolph 22-39-1-315, Dobbs 4-5-0-2. Cleveland, Mayfield 17-27-0-196.
RECEIVING_Pittsburgh, Smith-Schuster 6-65, Claypool 5-101, McDonald 5-33, Conner 5-25, Johnson 3-96, McCloud 2-(minus 3). Cleveland, Landry 5-51, Hooper 4-37, Higgins 2-55, Hodge 2-25, Njoku 2-13, Peoples-Jones 1-11, Hunt 1-4.
MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.
