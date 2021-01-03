Trending:
Get Email Alerts
Sports News

Cleveland 24, Pittsburgh 22

By The Associated Press
January 3, 2021 4:10 pm
< a min read
      
Pittsburgh 0 6 3 13 22
Cleveland 7 3 7 7 24

First Quarter

Cle_Chubb 47 run (Parkey kick), 9:29.

Second Quarter

Cle_FG Parkey 23, 9:45.

Pit_FG Wright 29, 4:10.

        Insight by Chainalysis: Law enforcement and national security officials tell a story as to why they need to have the tools and data to understand, stop and apprehend those using cryptocurrency to carry out illegal activities in this exclusive executive briefing.

Pit_FG Wright 46, 1:07.

Third Quarter

Pit_FG Wright 46, 8:29.

Cle_Hooper 2 pass from Mayfield (Parkey kick), 3:48.

Fourth Quarter

Cle_Landry 3 run (Parkey kick), 14:57.

Pit_Claypool 28 pass from Rudolph (Wright kick), 10:07.

Pit_Smith-Schuster 2 pass from Rudolph (pass failed), 1:23.

A_11,989.

___

Pit Cle
First downs 18 21
Total Net Yards 394 358
Rushes-yards 20-85 31-192
Passing 309 166
Punt Returns 1-3 2-4
Kickoff Returns 2-53 5-120
Interceptions Ret. 0-0 1-30
Comp-Att-Int 26-44-1 17-27-0
Sacked-Yards Lost 1-8 4-30
Punts 3-43.3 3-46.3
Fumbles-Lost 0-0 0-0
Penalties-Yards 2-15 4-19
Time of Possession 27:50 32:10

___

        Read more Sports News news.

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_Pittsburgh, Conner 9-37, Dobbs 2-20, McFarland 5-17, Snell 3-10, Rudolph 1-1. Cleveland, Chubb 14-108, Mayfield 6-44, Hunt 10-37, Landry 1-3.

PASSING_Pittsburgh, Rudolph 22-39-1-315, Dobbs 4-5-0-2. Cleveland, Mayfield 17-27-0-196.

RECEIVING_Pittsburgh, Smith-Schuster 6-65, Claypool 5-101, McDonald 5-33, Conner 5-25, Johnson 3-96, McCloud 2-(minus 3). Cleveland, Landry 5-51, Hooper 4-37, Higgins 2-55, Hodge 2-25, Njoku 2-13, Peoples-Jones 1-11, Hunt 1-4.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

1|6 EdgeCon 2021
1|7 5G Summit
1|7 McAfee Center Stage: From VSE to ENS...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

GPO Director Hugh Halpern thanks team for supporting Congress following events on Capitol Hill