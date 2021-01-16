On Air: Federal News Network program
Trending:
Get Email Alerts
Sports News

Cleveland lifts NC A&T past Carver College 112-46

By The Associated Press
January 16, 2021 8:08 pm
< a min read
      

GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) — Fred Cleveland Jr. came off the bench to score 17 points to lead North Carolina A&T to a 112-46 win over Carver College on Saturday.

Darus Maddox had 16 points for North Carolina A&T (6-9). Kwe Parker added 11 points. Kenyon Duling had 11 points.

It was the first time this season North Carolina A&T scored at least 100 points.

The Aggies hit season highs in forced turnovers (35) and steals (22).

        Insight by Acendre: Learn how GSA is taking a new approach to federal human capital in this free webinar.

North Carolina A&T totaled 70 second-half points, a season high for the team.

Stephon Augusta had 10 points for the Cougars, who have now lost 18 games in a row to start the season. Antwon Ferrell added nine rebounds.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

1|17 ANME Tradeshow Winter 2021
1|18 Business - Microsoft Teams Meetings
1|18 Palo Alto Networks ML-Powered...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

National Guard Soldiers/Airmen from all over the country are supporting law enforcement through the 59th Presidential Inauguration