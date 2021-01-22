Cleveland St. 64, Milwaukee 53

MILWAUKEE (5-5)
Coleman 4-5 0-0 11, Wilbourn 0-2 0-0 0, Gholston 7-20 5-5 20, Lucas 3-12 10-14 16, Thomas 2-8 0-4 4, Brown 0-2 0-0 0, Allen 1-5 0-1 2, Taylor 0-2 0-0 0, Hancock 0-1 0-0 0, Newby 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 17-58 15-24 53.
CLEVELAND ST. (10-4)
Johnson 1-3 0-2 2, Beaudion 8-10 5-6 25, Gomillion 4-5 2-2 10, Patton 4-10 2-4 13, Hodge 4-15 0-0 9, Hill 1-4 0-0 3, Oglesby 0-3 0-0 0, Greene 1-1 0-0 2, Woodrich 0-1 0-0 0, Terry 0-0 0-0 0, Majak 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 23-52 9-14 64.
Halftime_Cleveland St. 33-31. 3-Point Goals_Milwaukee 4-23 (Coleman 3-4, Gholston 1-10, Newby 0-1, Taylor 0-1, Thomas 0-1, Wilbourn 0-1, Brown 0-2, Lucas 0-3), Cleveland St. 9-31 (Beaudion 4-5, Patton 3-6, Hill 1-4, Hodge 1-12, Gomillion 0-1, Woodrich 0-1, Oglesby 0-2). Rebounds_Milwaukee 41 (Brown, Allen 8), Cleveland St. 36 (Gomillion 8). Assists_Milwaukee 7 (Lucas, Thomas 2), Cleveland St. 17 (Patton 5). Total Fouls_Milwaukee 16, Cleveland St. 23.
