Cleveland St. looks to extend streak vs NKU

Northern Kentucky (5-5, 3-2) vs. Cleveland State (7-3, 7-0)

Wolstein Center, Cleveland; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Cleveland State looks for its eighth straight conference win against Northern Kentucky. Cleveland State’s last Horizon loss came against the Oakland Golden Grizzlies 80-59 on March 3, 2020. Northern Kentucky fell 58-44 at Cleveland State in its last outing.

SUPER SENIORS: Cleveland State’s D’Moi Hodge, Torrey Patton and Craig Beaudion have combined to account for 46 percent of the team’s scoring this season, including 49 percent of all Vikings points over the last five games.

HORIZON IMPROVEMENT: The Vikings have scored 71.7 points per game and allowed 62.7 points per game across seven conference games. Those are both substantial improvements over the 70.6 points scored and 79 points given up per game to non-conference opponents.TERRIFIC TREVON: Trevon Faulkner has connected on 20 percent of the 50 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 4 of 18 over his last three games. He’s also converted 68.6 percent of his free throws this season.

TWO STREAKS: Northern Kentucky has dropped its last four road games, scoring 62.3 points and allowing 73.8 points during those contests. Cleveland State has won its last three home games, scoring an average of 75.3 points while giving up 62.3.

ASSIST RATIOS: The Vikings have recently gotten baskets via assists more often than the Norse. Cleveland State has 38 assists on 68 field goals (55.9 percent) across its past three outings while Northern Kentucky has assists on 26 of 70 field goals (37.1 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Northern Kentucky is ranked second among Horizon teams with an offensive rebound percentage of 37.6 percent. The Norse have averaged 14.3 offensive boards per game.

