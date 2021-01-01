On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Clint Bowen leaving North Texas after 1 season as DC

By The Associated Press
January 1, 2021 4:39 pm
DENTON, Texas (AP) — Clint Bowen is leaving North Texas after only one season as defensive coordinator, a move that coach Seth Littrell says was a mutual decision.

North Texas announced Bowen’s departure Friday.

The Mean Green finished 4-6 this season, and were last in Conference USA allowing 522 total yards and nearly 43 points a game. They lost 56-28 to Appalachian State in the Myrtle Beach Bowl.

“Clint and I had some discussions and decided together that the best move for all involved was to part ways,” Littrell said. “This was a difficult season to navigate for everyone, and that was no different in our case. I think coach Bowen is very good coach, but sometimes, for a variety of reasons, things don’t work out the way you plan.”

Bowen finished his second one-year stint at North Texas, also serving as defensive coordinator in 2011 before returning to Kansas. Bowen previously was a Kansas assistant coach from 2001-09 and 2012-19, and in 2014 was 1-7 as the Jayhawks’ interim head coach after Charlie Weis was fired.

___

