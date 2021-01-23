Coastal Carolina 70, Troy 65

TROY (6-9)
Stampley 0-6 1-2 1, Z.Williams 4-10 0-0 8, Miles 2-3 2-2 7, D.Williams 3-12 3-6 11, Woods 10-19 4-4 28, Punter 2-4 0-0 4, Turner 1-4 0-0 2, Waters 1-1 2-2 4, Mendes 0-0 0-0 0, Pantophlet 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 23-59 12-16 65.
COASTAL CAROLINA (11-3)
Mostafa 3-6 0-2 6, Dibba 4-5 2-2 12, Dixon 5-8 2-3 14, Green 1-3 0-3 3, Jones 4-12 8-9 17, Williamson 4-9 1-1 12, Harvey 1-3 1-2 3, Ceaser 0-4 0-0 0, Kitenge 1-1 1-2 3, LeGania 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 23-52 15-24 70.
Halftime_Troy 36-25. 3-Point Goals_Troy 7-24 (Woods 4-9, D.Williams 2-9, Miles 1-1, Z.Williams 0-1, Punter 0-2, Stampley 0-2), Coastal Carolina 9-23 (Williamson 3-6, Dibba 2-3, Dixon 2-4, Green 1-3, Jones 1-4, Ceaser 0-3). Fouled Out_Miles. Rebounds_Troy 32 (Z.Williams 13), Coastal Carolina 35 (Green 9). Assists_Troy 7 (D.Williams, Woods 2), Coastal Carolina 15 (Dibba, Dixon 4). Total Fouls_Troy 19, Coastal Carolina 16. A_149 (3,600).
