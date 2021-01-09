Coastal Carolina 83, South Alabama 69

SOUTH ALABAMA (7-6)
Curry 2-4 1-2 5, Goncalves 1-2 0-0 3, Flowers 8-17 9-14 29, Locure 4-10 1-2 11, Pettway 4-7 0-0 8, West 0-3 3-4 3, Iorio 4-8 0-0 10, Garrett 0-1 0-0 0, Anderson 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 23-52 14-22 69.
COASTAL CAROLINA (9-2)
Mostafa 4-7 2-2 10, Dibba 1-2 0-0 2, Dixon 5-13 5-5 18, Green 10-16 2-2 28, D.Jones 5-11 0-0 14, Tipler 3-10 0-0 9, Ceaser 0-0 0-0 0, Harvey 1-3 0-0 2, Kitenge 0-0 0-0 0, LeGania 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 29-63 9-9 83.
Halftime_Coastal Carolina 48-27. 3-Point Goals_South Alabama 9-22 (Flowers 4-7, Iorio 2-4, Locure 2-7, Goncalves 1-2, Garrett 0-1, Pettway 0-1), Coastal Carolina 16-37 (Green 6-11, D.Jones 4-7, Dixon 3-9, Tipler 3-9, Dibba 0-1). Fouled Out_Curry, Green. Rebounds_South Alabama 23 (West 6), Coastal Carolina 40 (Mostafa 14). Assists_South Alabama 9 (Flowers 4), Coastal Carolina 18 (Dibba 9). Total Fouls_South Alabama 16, Coastal Carolina 19. A_147 (3,600).
Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments