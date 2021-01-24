Trending:
Coburn scores 26 to lead Hofstra past Towson 74-69

By The Associated Press
January 24, 2021 5:17 pm
HEMPSTEAD, N.Y. (AP) — Tareq Coburn scored 26 points, knocking down seven 3-pointers, and Hofstra held off Towson 74-69 on Sunday.

Coburn scored 21 before halftime, but his two free throws with 4.2 seconds left sealed the win. He shot 7 of 9 from distance and added three blocks.

Jalen Ray had 16 points and seven assists for Hofstra (9-6, 5-3 Colonial Athletic Association). Kvonn Cramer added 11 points. Isaac Kante had 10 points and seven rebounds.

Hofstra posted a season-high 20 assists.

Zane Martin had 17 points and seven assists for the Tigers (3-7, 2-3). Nicolas Timberlake added 15 points and seven rebounds.

Hofstra defeated Towson 71-58 on Saturday.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

