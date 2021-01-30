On Air: Meet the Press
Colgate 74, Holy Cross 63, OT

By The Associated Press
January 30, 2021 4:31 pm
COLGATE (6-1)

Records 7-9 2-2 16, Burns 6-17 8-10 21, Cummings 3-9 1-2 7, Richardson 5-12 0-0 11, Moffatt 2-3 0-0 4, Ferguson 2-8 0-0 5, Lynch-Daniels 0-3 0-0 0, Maynard 2-4 1-1 5, Woodward 2-2 0-0 4, Thomson 0-0 1-2 1. Totals 29-67 13-17 74.

HOLY CROSS (2-7)

Faw 1-7 0-0 2, Gates 12-25 0-0 24, Butler 4-12 2-3 11, Johnson 4-9 4-5 13, Montgomery 2-7 0-1 5, Wade 2-5 0-0 5, Martindale 0-5 1-2 1, Humphrey 0-1 2-2 2, Townsel 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 25-72 9-13 63.

Halftime_Colgate 36-26. 3-Point Goals_Colgate 3-20 (Richardson 1-2, Burns 1-4, Ferguson 1-6, Maynard 0-1, Moffatt 0-1, Lynch-Daniels 0-2, Cummings 0-4), Holy Cross 4-18 (Butler 1-2, Johnson 1-3, Montgomery 1-3, Wade 1-3, Humphrey 0-1, Faw 0-3, Martindale 0-3). Rebounds_Colgate 45 (Records 13), Holy Cross 37 (Butler 13). Assists_Colgate 14 (Burns, Richardson 5), Holy Cross 9 (Montgomery 3). Total Fouls_Colgate 13, Holy Cross 16.

