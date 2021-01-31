Colgate 78, Holy Cross 60

COLGATE (7-1)
Records 2-4 0-0 4, Burns 7-19 4-5 18, Cummings 7-11 4-5 19, Richardson 2-7 2-2 8, Moffatt 0-5 2-2 2, Ferguson 4-6 1-1 12, Woodward 3-7 4-5 10, Lynch-Daniels 2-4 0-0 4, Maynard 0-3 0-0 0, Thomson 0-0 1-2 1, Capitano 0-1 0-0 0, Henry 0-1 0-0 0, Light 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 27-68 18-22 78.
HOLY CROSS (2-8)
Faw 1-7 1-2 3, Gates 7-15 3-4 17, Butler 3-11 1-2 8, Johnson 5-8 2-2 12, Montgomery 0-4 0-0 0, Martindale 4-5 0-0 10, Wade 1-5 0-0 3, Humphrey 2-3 0-0 5, Coulibaly 1-1 0-0 2, Townsel 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 24-59 7-10 60.
Halftime_Colgate 36-32. 3-Point Goals_Colgate 6-21 (Ferguson 3-4, Richardson 2-6, Cummings 1-4, Burns 0-1, Lynch-Daniels 0-1, Maynard 0-2, Moffatt 0-3), Holy Cross 5-16 (Martindale 2-3, Humphrey 1-1, Butler 1-3, Wade 1-3, Faw 0-2, Johnson 0-2, Montgomery 0-2). Rebounds_Colgate 39 (Woodward 9), Holy Cross 35 (Gates 10). Assists_Colgate 9 (Maynard 3), Holy Cross 11 (Johnson 4). Total Fouls_Colgate 12, Holy Cross 16.
