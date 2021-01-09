On Air: Federal News Network program
Sports News

Colgate 86, Boston U. 79

By The Associated Press
January 9, 2021 9:11 pm
< a min read
      

COLGATE (2-1)

Records 3-4 1-4 7, Burns 9-17 4-5 26, Cummings 5-14 3-5 14, Richardson 5-9 1-2 14, Moffatt 1-2 2-2 4, Ferguson 2-4 6-6 12, Lynch-Daniels 2-3 1-2 5, Thomson 1-2 0-0 2, Woodward 1-1 0-0 2, Maynard 0-3 0-0 0. Totals 29-59 18-26 86.

BOSTON U. (1-2)

Mathon 5-8 3-4 13, Brittain-Watts 2-6 0-0 5, McCoy 7-12 1-2 16, Tynen 2-2 2-2 6, Whyte 5-15 5-7 15, Tate 4-7 0-0 11, Petcash 2-4 0-0 5, Hemphill 2-8 1-2 6, Brewster 0-2 0-0 0, Morales 1-4 0-0 2, Jones 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 30-68 12-17 79.

Halftime_Colgate 53-42. 3-Point Goals_Colgate 10-27 (Burns 4-9, Richardson 3-4, Ferguson 2-3, Cummings 1-6, Lynch-Daniels 0-1, Moffatt 0-1, Thomson 0-1, Maynard 0-2), Boston U. 7-26 (Tate 3-3, Brittain-Watts 1-2, Petcash 1-2, McCoy 1-4, Hemphill 1-6, Brewster 0-2, Morales 0-2, Whyte 0-5). Rebounds_Colgate 27 (Records 10), Boston U. 39 (Whyte 11). Assists_Colgate 8 (Burns 3), Boston U. 4 (Brittain-Watts, McCoy, Tate, Hemphill 1). Total Fouls_Colgate 19, Boston U. 22.

