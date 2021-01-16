Colgate 95, Holy Cross 55

HOLY CROSS (2-3)
Faw 7-14 0-0 14, Gates 5-9 1-2 11, Butler 3-6 2-4 9, Johnson 0-3 1-2 1, Martindale 2-7 0-1 4, Montgomery 3-7 2-3 9, Wade 0-4 0-0 0, Humphrey 1-3 1-1 3, Townsel 2-2 0-0 4, Reilly 0-0 0-0 0, Hart 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 23-55 7-13 55.
COLGATE (4-1)
Records 5-9 2-2 12, Burns 3-8 0-0 6, Cummings 4-7 1-1 11, Richardson 2-9 0-0 5, Moffatt 6-8 1-1 14, Ferguson 4-7 2-2 13, Lynch-Daniels 3-3 2-2 11, Maynard 3-5 0-0 9, Woodward 1-4 1-2 3, Thomson 2-5 0-4 4, Capitano 1-4 0-0 2, Light 2-6 0-0 5. Totals 36-75 9-14 95.
Halftime_Colgate 44-28. 3-Point Goals_Holy Cross 2-18 (Butler 1-3, Montgomery 1-3, Humphrey 0-2, Johnson 0-2, Martindale 0-2, Faw 0-3, Wade 0-3), Colgate 14-29 (Lynch-Daniels 3-3, Maynard 3-4, Ferguson 3-5, Cummings 2-4, Light 1-2, Moffatt 1-3, Richardson 1-4, Burns 0-2, Capitano 0-2). Rebounds_Holy Cross 28 (Faw 11), Colgate 43 (Woodward 7). Assists_Holy Cross 17 (Johnson 5), Colgate 26 (Burns 8). Total Fouls_Holy Cross 17, Colgate 16.
