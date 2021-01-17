Trending:
Colgate 96, Holy Cross 87

By The Associated Press
January 17, 2021 3:52 pm
HOLY CROSS (2-4)

Faw 7-10 5-6 20, Gates 6-13 10-13 22, Butler 5-14 0-2 10, Johnson 2-4 3-4 7, Martindale 3-5 0-0 8, Wade 1-4 0-0 3, Montgomery 3-6 2-3 9, Humphrey 3-5 2-2 8. Totals 30-61 22-30 87.

COLGATE (5-1)

Records 3-3 1-3 7, Burns 1-13 12-13 14, Cummings 3-6 1-4 8, Richardson 3-7 3-6 11, Moffatt 3-6 0-1 7, Ferguson 6-9 8-8 24, Woodward 5-10 2-3 12, Lynch-Daniels 2-2 2-2 7, Maynard 2-2 0-0 6, Thomson 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 28-58 29-40 96.

Halftime_Holy Cross 40-37. 3-Point Goals_Holy Cross 5-12 (Martindale 2-3, Faw 1-1, Montgomery 1-2, Wade 1-3, Johnson 0-1, Butler 0-2), Colgate 11-21 (Ferguson 4-6, Maynard 2-2, Richardson 2-5, Lynch-Daniels 1-1, Cummings 1-2, Moffatt 1-3, Burns 0-2). Fouled Out_Butler. Rebounds_Holy Cross 35 (Butler 15), Colgate 31 (Records, Woodward 6). Assists_Holy Cross 15 (Johnson 4), Colgate 23 (Burns 5). Total Fouls_Holy Cross 28, Colgate 20.

