Colgate, BU meet in conference play

Colgate (1-1, 1-1) vs. Boston University (1-1, 1-1)

Case Gym, Boston; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Colgate pays visit to Boston University in a Patriot League matchup. Colgate fell 75-73 to Army on Sunday. Boston University lost 68-66 to Holy Cross on Tuesday.

SQUAD LEADERSHIP: Boston University’s Javante McCoy has averaged 16 points and six rebounds while Daman Tate has put up 14.5 points, nine rebounds and 2.5 steals. For the Raiders, Jordan Burns has averaged 19.5 points, six assists and 2.5 steals while Nelly Cummings has put up 17.5 points.JUMPING FOR JORDAN: Burns has connected on 45.5 percent of the 11 3-pointers he’s attempted. He’s also made 90.9 percent of his foul shots this season.

DID YOU KNOW: The stout Colgate defense has held opposing offenses to a field goal percentage of 38.2 percent, the 20th-best mark in the country. Boston University has allowed opponents to shoot 46 percent from the field through two games (ranked 281st).

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.