Colgate looks for home win vs Bucknell

Bucknell (2-4, 2-4) vs. Colgate (5-1, 5-1)

Cotterell Court, Hamilton, New York; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Colgate looks for its fourth straight win over Bucknell at Cotterell Court. The last victory for the Bison at Colgate was a 63-51 win on Jan. 15, 2018.

TEAM LEADERS: Colgate’s Jordan Burns has averaged 17 points, 4.2 rebounds and 5.7 assists while Jack Ferguson has put up 13.5 points. For the Bison, Andrew Funk has averaged 13.5 points and 4.5 rebounds while Xander Rice has put up 10.5 points.

TAKING IT UP A NOTCH: The Raiders have scored 90 points per game across six conference games, an improvement from the zero per game they put up in non-conference play.ACCURATE ANDREW: Funk has connected on 31.6 percent of the 38 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 7 for 21 over his last three games. He’s also converted 89.5 percent of his free throws this season.

ASSIST DISTRIBUTION: The Raiders have recently created baskets via assists more often than the Bison. Colgate has an assist on 59 of 96 field goals (61.5 percent) across its past three outings while Bucknell has assists on 40 of 82 field goals (48.8 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: The Colgate offense has scored 90 points per game this season, ranking the Raiders third among Division 1 teams. The Bucknell defense has allowed 73.7 points per game to opponents (ranked 213th).

