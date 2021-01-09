On Air: Business of Government Hour
Coll. of Charleston 61, Drexel 60

By The Associated Press
January 9, 2021 3:51 pm
DREXEL (5-3)

Bickerstaff 5-6 2-2 12, Butler 7-11 6-9 20, Okros 0-3 0-0 0, Wynter 2-11 0-0 4, Walton 4-11 3-3 13, Juric 3-5 0-0 7, Oden 1-2 1-2 4, Perry 0-0 0-0 0, Bell 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 22-50 12-16 60.

COLL. OF CHARLESTON (4-6)

Edwards 1-2 0-0 3, Smart 1-1 0-0 2, Jasper 3-13 3-3 10, Tucker 1-7 1-2 3, Willis 9-13 1-3 22, Copeland 5-6 0-0 11, Epps 3-5 0-0 8, King 1-4 0-0 2, Harvey 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 24-52 5-8 61.

Halftime_Drexel 36-31. 3-Point Goals_Drexel 4-16 (Walton 2-6, Juric 1-2, Oden 1-2, Bell 0-1, Okros 0-2, Wynter 0-3), Coll. of Charleston 8-16 (Willis 3-5, Epps 2-3, Copeland 1-1, Edwards 1-1, Jasper 1-5, Harvey 0-1). Rebounds_Drexel 34 (Butler 14), Coll. of Charleston 22 (Edwards 5). Assists_Drexel 12 (Wynter 6), Coll. of Charleston 8 (Jasper 5). Total Fouls_Drexel 11, Coll. of Charleston 15. A_1,420 (5,100).

