Coll. of Charleston 66, Delaware 59

COLL. OF CHARLESTON (3-6)

Edwards 3-4 0-0 8, Smart 1-2 0-0 2, Jasper 5-11 3-4 13, Tucker 1-4 1-2 3, Willis 6-13 2-3 17, Epps 0-2 1-2 1, Copeland 4-6 0-0 10, Houston 1-3 0-0 3, Harvey 1-3 0-2 3, King 2-5 2-5 6. Totals 24-53 9-18 66.

DELAWARE (3-4)

Carr 1-6 4-4 6, Painter 5-6 5-9 15, Allen 6-10 1-3 17, Asamoah 2-4 1-2 7, McCoy 0-4 5-6 5, Arletti 2-9 2-2 7, Ochefu 1-2 0-1 2. Totals 17-41 18-27 59.

Halftime_Coll. of Charleston 33-28. 3-Point Goals_Coll. of Charleston 9-17 (Willis 3-5, Edwards 2-2, Copeland 2-3, Houston 1-1, Harvey 1-3, Jasper 0-3), Delaware 7-22 (Allen 4-8, Asamoah 2-3, Arletti 1-4, Carr 0-3, McCoy 0-4). Fouled Out_Smart, McCoy. Rebounds_Coll. of Charleston 27 (Copeland 5), Delaware 32 (Painter 8). Assists_Coll. of Charleston 12 (Jasper, Willis, Houston 3), Delaware 9 (Arletti 3). Total Fouls_Coll. of Charleston 21, Delaware 19.

