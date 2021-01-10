Coll. of Charleston 73, Drexel 68

DREXEL (5-4)

Bickerstaff 1-5 2-2 4, Butler 6-9 4-4 16, Okros 1-6 0-0 3, Wynter 6-12 5-5 19, Walton 6-10 2-2 17, Juric 2-5 2-2 6, Oden 1-2 0-0 3, Bell 0-1 0-0 0, Perry 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 23-51 15-15 68.

COLL. OF CHARLESTON (5-6)

Edwards 1-3 0-0 2, Smart 3-3 0-1 6, Jasper 3-8 0-0 7, Tucker 13-16 4-4 35, Willis 3-11 0-1 6, Copeland 1-3 0-0 3, Epps 2-5 2-2 6, Harvey 3-3 0-0 8. Totals 29-52 6-8 73.

Halftime_Drexel 39-29. 3-Point Goals_Drexel 7-21 (Walton 3-6, Wynter 2-4, Oden 1-1, Okros 1-6, Bickerstaff 0-1, Juric 0-3), Coll. of Charleston 9-25 (Tucker 5-7, Harvey 2-2, Copeland 1-2, Jasper 1-6, Epps 0-2, Willis 0-6). Rebounds_Drexel 28 (Butler 10), Coll. of Charleston 22 (Willis 6). Assists_Drexel 11 (Wynter 5), Coll. of Charleston 9 (Edwards, Jasper, Willis, Epps 2). Total Fouls_Drexel 13, Coll. of Charleston 12. A_1,410 (5,100).

