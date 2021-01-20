Wednesday, Jan. 20
EAST
Duquesne 71, Rhode Island 69
St. Bonaventure 70, VCU 54
SOUTH
Chattanooga 70, Samford 64
Davidson 73, Fordham 58
ETSU 59, W. Carolina 48
Gardner-Webb 84, UNC-Asheville 57
George Mason 87, Saint Joseph’s 85, 2OT
Georgia 63, Kentucky 62
Georgia Tech 83, Clemson 65
Longwood 67, High Point 54
Mercer 83, The Citadel 63
New Orleans 87, Texas A&M-CC 68
North Carolina 80, Wake Forest 73
Radford 67, Campbell 61
SE Louisiana 92, McNeese St. 88
VMI 74, Furman 73
Winthrop 78, Presbyterian 66
MIDWEST
Chicago 75, Valparaiso 39
Illinois St. 71, Bradley 56
Providence 74, Creighton 70
Wisconsin 68, Northwestern 52
SOUTHWEST
Arkansas 75, Auburn 73
Houston 86, Tulsa 59
Nicholls 92, Houston Baptist 83
Sam Houston St. 64, Abilene Christian 57
Stephen F. Austin 86, Northwestern St. 74
FAR WEST
Boise St. 73, Fresno St. 51
Cal Baptist 89, San Diego Christian 37
Washington 84, Colorado 80
