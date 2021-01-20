On Air: America in the Morning
Trending:
Get Email Alerts
Sports News

College Basketball Scores

By The Associated Press
January 20, 2021 1:01 pm
< a min read
      

Wednesday, Jan. 20

EAST

Duquesne 71, Rhode Island 69

St. Bonaventure 70, VCU 54

SOUTH

Chattanooga 70, Samford 64

        Insight by Acendre: Learn how GSA is taking a new approach to federal human capital in this free webinar.

Davidson 73, Fordham 58

ETSU 59, W. Carolina 48

Gardner-Webb 84, UNC-Asheville 57

George Mason 87, Saint Joseph’s 85, 2OT

Georgia 63, Kentucky 62

Georgia Tech 83, Clemson 65

Longwood 67, High Point 54

Mercer 83, The Citadel 63

        Read more Sports News news.

New Orleans 87, Texas A&M-CC 68

North Carolina 80, Wake Forest 73

Radford 67, Campbell 61

SE Louisiana 92, McNeese St. 88

VMI 74, Furman 73

Winthrop 78, Presbyterian 66

MIDWEST

Chicago 75, Valparaiso 39

Illinois St. 71, Bradley 56

        Sign up for our daily newsletters so you never miss a beat on all things federal

Providence 74, Creighton 70

Wisconsin 68, Northwestern 52

SOUTHWEST

Arkansas 75, Auburn 73

Houston 86, Tulsa 59

Nicholls 92, Houston Baptist 83

Sam Houston St. 64, Abilene Christian 57

Stephen F. Austin 86, Northwestern St. 74

FAR WEST

Boise St. 73, Fresno St. 51

Cal Baptist 89, San Diego Christian 37

Washington 84, Colorado 80

___

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

1|20 2021 Association of American Colleges...
1|21 AFCEA NOVA 20th Annual Army IT Day
1|21 1st AIAA CFD Transition Modeling...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

After receiving second dose of Moderna vaccine, NIH Director notes it’s still important to follow the 3W’s