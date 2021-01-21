Thursday, Jan. 21
EAST
Buffalo 92, E. Michigan 77
Merrimack 62, Fairleigh Dickinson 51
Mount St. Mary’s 67, CCSU 57
Penn St. 75, Rutgers 67
St. Francis (Pa.) 76, Sacred Heart 58
SOUTH
Austin Peay 72, Tennessee Tech 69
Belmont 79, E. Illinois 66
E. Kentucky 113, UT Martin 73
Jacksonville St. 85, Murray St. 82
Memphis 72, Wichita St. 52
Morehead St. 76, SE Missouri 65
Morgan St. 99, St. Mary’s College of Maryland 41
SIU-Edwardsville 67, Tennessee St. 65
MIDWEST
Akron 81, Cent. Michigan 67
Indiana 81, Iowa 69
Miami (Ohio) 96, Bowling Green 77
FAR WEST
Arizona 84, Arizona St. 82
BYU 95, Portland 67
Colorado St. 84, Utah St. 76
Idaho St. 64, Portland St. 57
Montana 78, Sacramento St. 66
Montana St. 62, N. Arizona 51
N. Colorado 78, E. Washington 76
New Mexico 67, San Jose St. 51
Pepperdine 85, Pacific 68
Saint Mary’s (Cal) 65, Loyola Marymount 61
San Francisco 73, Santa Clara 50
UCLA 61, California 57
UNLV 99, Benedictine at Mesa 45
Utah 71, Washington St. 56
Weber St. 91, S. Utah 67
