By The Associated Press
January 21, 2021 1:01 pm
Thursday, Jan. 21

EAST

Buffalo 92, E. Michigan 77

Merrimack 62, Fairleigh Dickinson 51

Mount St. Mary’s 67, CCSU 57

Penn St. 75, Rutgers 67

St. Francis (Pa.) 76, Sacred Heart 58

SOUTH

Austin Peay 72, Tennessee Tech 69

Belmont 79, E. Illinois 66

E. Kentucky 113, UT Martin 73

Jacksonville St. 85, Murray St. 82

Memphis 72, Wichita St. 52

Morehead St. 76, SE Missouri 65

Morgan St. 99, St. Mary’s College of Maryland 41

SIU-Edwardsville 67, Tennessee St. 65

MIDWEST

Akron 81, Cent. Michigan 67

Indiana 81, Iowa 69

Miami (Ohio) 96, Bowling Green 77

FAR WEST

Arizona 84, Arizona St. 82

BYU 95, Portland 67

Colorado St. 84, Utah St. 76

Idaho St. 64, Portland St. 57

Montana 78, Sacramento St. 66

Montana St. 62, N. Arizona 51

N. Colorado 78, E. Washington 76

New Mexico 67, San Jose St. 51

Pepperdine 85, Pacific 68

Saint Mary’s (Cal) 65, Loyola Marymount 61

San Francisco 73, Santa Clara 50

UCLA 61, California 57

UNLV 99, Benedictine at Mesa 45

Utah 71, Washington St. 56

Weber St. 91, S. Utah 67

