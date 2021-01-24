Sunday, Jan. 24
EAST
Albany (NY) 83, New Hampshire 64
Army 87, Navy 78, OT
Boston U. 64, Lafayette 61
Coppin St. 81, Norfolk St. 77
Davidson 69, UMass 60
Hofstra 74, Towson 69
James Madison 79, Northeastern 72
Lehigh 82, Holy Cross 74
Morgan St. 99, Delaware St. 83
Rhode Island 52, Fordham 42
Stony Brook 56, NJIT 44
SOUTH
Delaware 67, UNC-Wilmington 62
Gardner-Webb 74, Charleston Southern 62
High Point 81, Presbyterian 57
Memphis 80, East Carolina 53
Notre Dame 73, Miami 59
UNC-Asheville 76, Radford 68, OT
W. Kentucky 68, Middle Tennessee 52
MIDWEST
Chicago 69, Bradley 56
Rutgers 74, Indiana 70
Valparaiso 70, Illinois St. 66
FAR WEST
Washington 83, Utah 79
Wyoming 93, Nevada 88
___
