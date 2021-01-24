On Air: Federal News Network program
Sports News

College Basketball Scores

By The Associated Press
January 24, 2021 1:00 pm
< a min read
      

Sunday, Jan. 24

EAST

Albany (NY) 83, New Hampshire 64

Army 87, Navy 78, OT

Boston U. 64, Lafayette 61

Davidson 69, UMass 60

Hofstra 74, Towson 69

James Madison 79, Northeastern 72

Lehigh 82, Holy Cross 74

Rhode Island 52, Fordham 42

Stony Brook 56, NJIT 44

SOUTH

Coppin St. 81, Norfolk St. 77

Delaware 67, UNC-Wilmington 62

Gardner-Webb 74, Charleston Southern 62

High Point 81, Presbyterian 57

Memphis 80, East Carolina 53

Morgan St. 99, Delaware St. 83

Nicholls 105, Carver 60

Notre Dame 73, Miami 59

UNC-Asheville 76, Radford 68, OT

W. Kentucky 68, Middle Tennessee 52

MIDWEST

Loyola of Chicago 69, Bradley 56

Rutgers 74, Indiana 70

Valparaiso 70, Illinois St. 66

FAR WEST

Washington 83, Utah 79

Wyoming 93, Nevada 88

___

