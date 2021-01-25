Monday, Jan. 25
EAST
West Virginia 88, Texas Tech 87
SOUTH
Alabama St. 66, Southern U. 64
Gardner-Webb 80, Charleston Southern 71
Presbyterian 71, High Point 56
Radford 73, UNC-Asheville 63
Virginia 81, Syracuse 58
MIDWEST
Indiana St. 69, S. Illinois 66
Loyola of Chicago 65, Bradley 58
N. Iowa 70, Coe College 60
Oklahoma St. 81, Iowa St. 60
SOUTHWEST
New Mexico St. 70, Western New Mexico 41
Prairie View 73, Ark.-Pine Bluff 56
FAR WEST
Loyola Marymount 75, Portland 50
UNLV 59, Utah St. 56
