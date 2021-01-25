Monday, Jan. 25

EAST

West Virginia 88, Texas Tech 87

SOUTH

Alabama St. 66, Southern U. 64

Gardner-Webb 80, Charleston Southern 71

Presbyterian 71, High Point 56

Radford 73, UNC-Asheville 63

Virginia 81, Syracuse 58

MIDWEST

Indiana St. 69, S. Illinois 66

Loyola of Chicago 65, Bradley 58

N. Iowa 70, Coe College 60

Oklahoma St. 81, Iowa St. 60

SOUTHWEST

New Mexico St. 70, Western New Mexico 41

Prairie View 73, Ark.-Pine Bluff 56

FAR WEST

Loyola Marymount 75, Portland 50

UNLV 59, Utah St. 56



