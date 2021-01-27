Trending:
By The Associated Press
January 27, 2021 1:01 pm
Wednesday, Jan. 27

EAST

Creighton 85, Seton Hall 81

Duquesne 86, Fordham 62

Merrimack 68, LIU 63

Providence 72, Marquette 63, OT

Rhode Island 73, La Salle 60

St. Francis (Pa.) 90, Fairleigh Dickinson 82

Wisconsin 61, Maryland 55

SOUTH

Clemson 54, Louisville 50

Florida 78, Vanderbilt 71

Florida St. 81, Miami 59

James Madison 78, Towson 63

NC State 72, Wake Forest 67

Nicholls 76, McNeese St. 69

Northwestern St. 81, New Orleans 73

SE Louisiana 69, Cent. Arkansas 57

South Carolina 83, Georgia 59

The Citadel 77, Wofford 69

UCF 71, East Carolina 64

UNC-Greensboro 81, Mercer 68

VMI 87, W. Carolina 61

MIDWEST

Drake 78, Missouri St. 73

Kent St. 96, Bowling Green 91

Ohio St. 83, Penn St. 79

St. John’s 81, DePaul 68

Virginia Tech 62, Notre Dame 51

SOUTHWEST

Abilene Christian 82, Stephen F. Austin 62

Arkansas 74, Mississippi 59

Baylor 107, Kansas St. 59

Houston Baptist 73, Incarnate Word 57

Sam Houston St. 75, Texas A&M-CC 70

FAR WEST

Colorado 70, Washington St. 58

Colorado St. 78, Boise St. 56

Pepperdine 76, BYU 73

Utah St. 83, UNLV 74

___

