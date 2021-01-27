Wednesday, Jan. 27
EAST
Creighton 85, Seton Hall 81
Duquesne 86, Fordham 62
Merrimack 68, LIU 63
Providence 72, Marquette 63, OT
Rhode Island 73, La Salle 60
St. Francis (Pa.) 90, Fairleigh Dickinson 82
Wisconsin 61, Maryland 55
SOUTH
Clemson 54, Louisville 50
Florida 78, Vanderbilt 71
Florida St. 81, Miami 59
James Madison 78, Towson 63
NC State 72, Wake Forest 67
Nicholls 76, McNeese St. 69
Northwestern St. 81, New Orleans 73
SE Louisiana 69, Cent. Arkansas 57
South Carolina 83, Georgia 59
The Citadel 77, Wofford 69
UCF 71, East Carolina 64
UNC-Greensboro 81, Mercer 68
VMI 87, W. Carolina 61
MIDWEST
Drake 78, Missouri St. 73
Kent St. 96, Bowling Green 91
Ohio St. 83, Penn St. 79
St. John’s 81, DePaul 68
Virginia Tech 62, Notre Dame 51
SOUTHWEST
Abilene Christian 82, Stephen F. Austin 62
Arkansas 74, Mississippi 59
Baylor 107, Kansas St. 59
Houston Baptist 73, Incarnate Word 57
Sam Houston St. 75, Texas A&M-CC 70
FAR WEST
Colorado 70, Washington St. 58
Colorado St. 78, Boise St. 56
Pepperdine 76, BYU 73
Utah St. 83, UNLV 74
___
