Sunday, Jan. 31
EAST
Bucknell 92, Lehigh 68
CCSU 85, St. Francis (Pa.) 77
Colgate 78, Holy Cross 60
Delaware 75, Elon 70
Fairleigh Dickinson 95, Bryant 84
Mount St. Mary’s 76, Sacred Heart 64
NJIT 69, UMBC 65
New Hampshire 71, Binghamton 65, OT
Siena 63, Marist 50
Stony Brook 63, Hartford 49
Syracuse 76, NC State 73
Tulane 81, Temple 64
William & Mary 75, Towson 74
SOUTH
Hofstra 89, UNC-Wilmington 83
James Madison 73, Drexel 64
NC A&T 67, Florida A&M 65
UAB 63, Middle Tennessee 52
MIDWEST
Chicago 72, Missouri St. 46
Drake 78, Illinois St. 76, OT
Evansville 70, Valparaiso 52
Indiana St. 60, Bradley 57
N. Michigan 91, Lake Superior St. 70
Ohio St. 79, Michigan St. 62
Rutgers 64, Northwestern 56
S. Illinois 71, N. Iowa 68
Sioux Falls 74, Minnesota St. 62
St. John’s 75, Marquette 73
SOUTHWEST
Houston 70, SMU 48
North Texas 79, Rice 53
Stephen F. Austin 78, Sam Houston St. 68
FAR WEST
E. Washington 68, Sacramento St. 60
Hawaii 62, UC Irvine 61
UC Riverside 71, UC San Diego 59
Washington St. 77, Washington 62
