Sports News

College Basketball Scores

By The Associated Press
January 31, 2021 1:00 pm
Sunday, Jan. 31

EAST

Bucknell 92, Lehigh 68

CCSU 85, St. Francis (Pa.) 77

Colgate 78, Holy Cross 60

Delaware 75, Elon 70

Fairleigh Dickinson 95, Bryant 84

Mount St. Mary’s 76, Sacred Heart 64

NJIT 69, UMBC 65

New Hampshire 71, Binghamton 65, OT

Siena 63, Marist 50

Stony Brook 63, Hartford 49

Syracuse 76, NC State 73

Tulane 81, Temple 64

William & Mary 75, Towson 74

SOUTH

Hofstra 89, UNC-Wilmington 83

James Madison 73, Drexel 64

NC A&T 67, Florida A&M 65

UAB 63, Middle Tennessee 52

MIDWEST

Drake 78, Illinois St. 76, OT

Evansville 70, Valparaiso 52

Indiana St. 60, Bradley 57

Loyola of Chicago 72, Missouri St. 46

Ohio St. 79, Michigan St. 62

Rutgers 64, Northwestern 56

S. Illinois 71, N. Iowa 68

St. John’s 75, Marquette 73

SOUTHWEST

Houston 70, SMU 48

North Texas 79, Rice 53

Stephen F. Austin 78, Sam Houston St. 68

FAR WEST

E. Washington 68, Sacramento St. 60

Hawaii 62, UC Irvine 61, OT

Nevada 89, UNLV 60

UC Riverside 71, UC San Diego 59

Washington St. 77, Washington 62

___

