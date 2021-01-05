Tuesday, Jan. 5
EAST
Coppin St. 81, Delaware St. 77
Davidson 61, Duquesne 48
Fordham 55, Dayton 54
Holy Cross 68, Boston U. 66
SOUTH
Alabama 86, Florida 71
Clemson 74, NC State 70, OT
Gardner-Webb 85, Campbell 70
James Madison 79, FAU 70
Kentucky 77, Vanderbilt 74
Mississippi St. 78, Missouri 63
North Carolina 67, Miami 65
Radford 76, Hampton 65
SC-Upstate 65, Longwood 59
Winthrop 78, Charleston Southern 76
MIDWEST
Bowling Green 90, Cent. Michigan 69
Michigan St. 68, Rutgers 45
Ohio 76, N. Illinois 73
Toledo 84, Kent St. 82
UConn 65, Marquette 54
SOUTHWEST
Texas 78, Iowa St. 72
Texas Tech 82, Kansas St. 71
