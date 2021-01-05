On Air: Stratford University's Tech Talk
By The Associated Press
January 5, 2021 1:01 pm
Tuesday, Jan. 5

EAST

Coppin St. 81, Delaware St. 77

Davidson 61, Duquesne 48

Fordham 55, Dayton 54

Holy Cross 68, Boston U. 66

SOUTH

Alabama 86, Florida 71

Clemson 74, NC State 70, OT

Gardner-Webb 85, Campbell 70

James Madison 79, FAU 70

Kentucky 77, Vanderbilt 74

Mississippi St. 78, Missouri 63

North Carolina 67, Miami 65

Radford 76, Hampton 65

SC-Upstate 65, Longwood 59

Winthrop 78, Charleston Southern 76

MIDWEST

Bowling Green 90, Cent. Michigan 69

Michigan St. 68, Rutgers 45

Ohio 76, N. Illinois 73

Toledo 84, Kent St. 82

UConn 65, Marquette 54

SOUTHWEST

Texas 78, Iowa St. 72

Texas Tech 82, Kansas St. 71

___

