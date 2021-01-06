Wednesday, Jan. 6
EAST
Pittsburgh 63, Syracuse 60
St. Bonaventure 83, Saint Joseph’s 57
SOUTH
Chattanooga 73, Samford 68
Duke 83, Boston College 82
Incarnate Word 75, Northwestern St. 67
LSU 94, Georgia 92, OT
Louisville 73, Virginia Tech 71
Mississippi 72, Auburn 61
Nicholls 76, Lamar 69
Richmond 80, Rhode Island 73
Sam Houston St. 70, SE Louisiana 52
South Carolina 78, Texas A&M 54
Tennessee 79, Arkansas 74
Tulsa 61, South Florida 51
UNC-Greensboro 84, Wofford 75
VCU 66, George Mason 61
Virginia 70, Wake Forest 61
MIDWEST
Butler 63, Georgetown 55
Creighton 89, Seton Hall 53
Michigan 82, Minnesota 57
Xavier 69, St. John’s 61
SOUTHWEST
Abilene Christian 66, Houston Baptist 63
Baylor 76, Oklahoma 61
Cent. Arkansas 83, New Orleans 79
Houston 70, Wichita St. 63
FAR WEST
Boise St. 78, Air Force 59
Utah St. 77, New Mexico 45
___
