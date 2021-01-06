On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
By The Associated Press
January 6, 2021 1:01 pm
Wednesday, Jan. 6

EAST

Pittsburgh 63, Syracuse 60

St. Bonaventure 83, Saint Joseph’s 57

SOUTH

Chattanooga 73, Samford 68

Duke 83, Boston College 82

Incarnate Word 75, Northwestern St. 67

LSU 94, Georgia 92, OT

Louisville 73, Virginia Tech 71

Mississippi 72, Auburn 61

Nicholls 76, Lamar 69

Richmond 80, Rhode Island 73

Sam Houston St. 70, SE Louisiana 52

South Carolina 78, Texas A&M 54

Tennessee 79, Arkansas 74

Tulsa 61, South Florida 51

UNC-Greensboro 84, Wofford 75

VCU 66, George Mason 61

Virginia 70, Wake Forest 61

MIDWEST

Butler 63, Georgetown 55

Creighton 89, Seton Hall 53

Michigan 82, Minnesota 57

Xavier 69, St. John’s 61

SOUTHWEST

Abilene Christian 66, Houston Baptist 63

Baylor 76, Oklahoma 61

Cent. Arkansas 83, New Orleans 79

Houston 70, Wichita St. 63

FAR WEST

Boise St. 78, Air Force 59

Utah St. 77, New Mexico 45

___

