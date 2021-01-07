Thursday, Jan. 7
EAST
Bryant 93, CCSU 68
Iowa 89, Maryland 67
LIU 78, St. Francis (Pa.) 75
Merrimack 97, Sacred Heart 90, OT
Northeastern 81, Hofstra 78, OT
St. Francis (NY) 70, Mount St. Mary’s 55
SOUTH
Belmont 77, SE Missouri 66
E. Kentucky 69, Jacksonville St. 66, OT
Morehead St. 57, Tennessee Tech 54
Tennessee St. 74, UT Martin 62
MIDWEST
E. Illinois 74, Murray St. 68
Illinois 81, Northwestern 56
Wisconsin 80, Indiana 73, 2OT
SOUTHWEST
Cincinnati 76, SMU 69
FAR WEST
Colorado 79, Oregon 72
Colorado St. 74, UNLV 71
Gonzaga 86, BYU 69
Idaho St. 73, N. Arizona 69
Montana St. 79, N. Colorado 67
S. Utah 85, Idaho 80
San Diego St. 65, Nevada 60
San Francisco 88, Portland 64
Southern Cal 87, Arizona 73
Stanford 91, Washington 75
Texas Rio Grande Valley 96, St. Mary’s (Texas) 67
Washington St. 71, California 60
___
Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments