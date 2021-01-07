Trending:
Sports News

College Basketball Scores

By The Associated Press
January 7, 2021 1:01 pm
< a min read
      

Thursday, Jan. 7

EAST

Bryant 93, CCSU 68

Iowa 89, Maryland 67

LIU 78, St. Francis (Pa.) 75

Merrimack 97, Sacred Heart 90, OT

Northeastern 81, Hofstra 78, OT

St. Francis Brooklyn 70, Mount St. Mary’s 55

SOUTH

Belmont 77, SE Missouri 66

E. Kentucky 69, Jacksonville St. 66, OT

Morehead St. 57, Tennessee Tech 54

Tennessee St. 74, UT Martin 62

MIDWEST

E. Illinois 74, Murray St. 68

Illinois 81, Northwestern 56

Rio Grande 96, St. Mary’s (TX) 67

Wisconsin 80, Indiana 73, 2OT

SOUTHWEST

Cincinnati 76, SMU 69

FAR WEST

Colorado 79, Oregon 72

Colorado St. 74, UNLV 71

Gonzaga 86, BYU 69

Idaho St. 73, N. Arizona 69

Montana St. 79, N. Colorado 67

S. Utah 85, Idaho 80

San Diego St. 65, Nevada 60

San Francisco 88, Portland 64

Southern Cal 87, Arizona 73

Stanford 91, Washington 75

UCLA 81, Arizona St. 75, OT

Washington St. 71, California 60

___

