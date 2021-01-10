Sunday, Jan. 10
EAST
Colgate 89, Boston U. 45
Hartford 75, Mass.-Lowell 58
Holy Cross 70, Army 61
Lafayette 87, Bucknell 76
Maine 45, NJIT 41
Monmouth (NJ) 72, Marist 62
Navy 73, Lehigh 58
Siena 75, Fairfield 68
UMBC 68, New Hampshire 66
Vermont 84, Binghamton 44
SOUTH
Coll. of Charleston 73, Drexel 68
Florida A&M 70, SC State 68
James Madison 100, Chowan 76
Longwood 78, Campbell 69
Norfolk St. 89, Morgan St. 85
Radford 68, Charleston Southern 48
UNC-Asheville 85, Hampton 77
Virginia Tech 77, Notre Dame 63
Winthrop 91, Gardner-Webb 83
MIDWEST
Illinois St. 73, Evansville 68
Indiana 84, Nebraska 76
Indiana St. 76, Loyola of Chicago 71
Iowa 86, Minnesota 71
Maryland 66, Illinois 63
Missouri St. 78, Valparaiso 68
N. Iowa 78, Bradley 72
Wichita St. 82, Cincinnati 76
Xavier 74, Providence 73
FAR WEST
Fresno St. 80, San Jose St. 65
Loyola Marymount 68, San Francisco 60
