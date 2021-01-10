Trending:
Get Email Alerts
Sports News

College Basketball Scores

By The Associated Press
January 10, 2021 1:00 pm
< a min read
      

Sunday, Jan. 10

EAST

Colgate 89, Boston U. 45

Hartford 75, Mass.-Lowell 58

Holy Cross 70, Army 61

        Insight by Splunk: Explore how data is the glue that will hold JADC2 together by downloading this exclusive ebook

Lafayette 87, Bucknell 76

Maine 45, NJIT 41

Monmouth (NJ) 72, Marist 62

Navy 73, Lehigh 58

Siena 75, Fairfield 68

UMBC 68, New Hampshire 66

Vermont 84, Binghamton 44

SOUTH

Coll. of Charleston 73, Drexel 68

        Read more Sports News news.

Florida A&M 70, SC State 68

James Madison 100, Chowan 76

Longwood 78, Campbell 69

Norfolk St. 89, Morgan St. 85

Radford 68, Charleston Southern 48

UNC-Asheville 85, Hampton 77

Virginia Tech 77, Notre Dame 63

Winthrop 91, Gardner-Webb 83

        Want to stay up to date with the latest federal news and information from all your devices? Download the revamped Federal News Network app

MIDWEST

Illinois St. 73, Evansville 68

Indiana 84, Nebraska 76

Indiana St. 76, Loyola of Chicago 71

Iowa 86, Minnesota 71

Maryland 66, Illinois 63

Missouri St. 78, Valparaiso 68

N. Iowa 78, Bradley 72

Wichita St. 82, Cincinnati 76

Xavier 74, Providence 73

FAR WEST

Fresno St. 80, San Jose St. 65

Loyola Marymount 68, San Francisco 60

___

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

1|17 ANME Tradeshow Winter 2021
1|18 Business - Microsoft Teams Meetings
1|18 Palo Alto Networks ML-Powered...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

National Guard Soldiers/Airmen from all over the country are supporting law enforcement through the 59th Presidential Inauguration